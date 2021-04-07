Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,446 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

