Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

