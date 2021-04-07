Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,033,000 after buying an additional 241,550 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,242,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

