Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $176.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

