Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.62. Approximately 24,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,249,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vuzix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.