W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $31,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $408.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.26 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

