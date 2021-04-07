WABnetwork Market Cap Tops $95,133.52 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 66% lower against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $95,133.52 and approximately $272.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00055256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00632599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.