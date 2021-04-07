Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €20.98 ($24.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.25. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a 52-week high of €21.16 ($24.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.60.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

