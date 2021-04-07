Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III Sells 8,087 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WD stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $113.79. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

WD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $35,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $2,208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.