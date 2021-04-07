Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 112.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.43. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

