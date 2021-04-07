WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €62.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

WashTec (ETR:WSU) received a €62.50 ($73.53) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

WSU stock opened at €50.20 ($59.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81. WashTec has a 52-week low of €32.00 ($37.65) and a 52-week high of €53.70 ($63.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $671.79 million and a PE ratio of 50.50.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

