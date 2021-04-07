Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 4th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 45.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $522.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WSBF. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,054 shares of company stock worth $450,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

