WaykiChain (WICC) 1-Day Volume Tops $45.73 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $91.34 million and $45.73 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00615662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

