Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinduoduo (PDD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2021 – Pinduoduo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $171.00.

3/23/2021 – Pinduoduo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

3/18/2021 – Pinduoduo had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $150.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $190.00.

3/18/2021 – Pinduoduo had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00.

3/17/2021 – Pinduoduo was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $171.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,235,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.53 and a beta of 1.60. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.95.

Get Pinduoduo Inc alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.