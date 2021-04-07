Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.20 Million

Analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to report sales of $103.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.45 million to $107.30 million. Weingarten Realty Investors reported sales of $108.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $422.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.39 million to $437.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $440.87 million, with estimates ranging from $396.82 million to $458.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WRI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NYSE:WRI opened at $27.49 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,894,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,886,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after buying an additional 100,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,259,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.