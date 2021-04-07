Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.20 Million Stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPFF. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 717.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

