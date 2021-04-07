Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,461.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 802,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 779,588 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 332,213 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $522.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

