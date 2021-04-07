Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of PSL stock opened at $94.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $56.79 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

