Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

WELL opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 12 month low of $36.08 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Welltower by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

