West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$145.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. West Fraser Timber traded as high as C$100.80 and last traded at C$100.32, with a volume of 945000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.11.

WFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

