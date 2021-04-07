West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $291.28 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.40 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

