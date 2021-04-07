Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Decreased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,238 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $100,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,217. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

