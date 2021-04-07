Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Argus

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price raised by Argus from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSM. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.68.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $186.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.84. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

