Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Trading Down 5.1%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 38,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 120,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

