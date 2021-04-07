WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $27.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 182.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

