Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Up to $27.07

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $28.45. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

