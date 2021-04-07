Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $363.24 or 0.00638821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $697,788.53 and approximately $3,724.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00070120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.74 or 0.00258171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.08 or 0.00742606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,146.79 or 0.98783720 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00017017 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.