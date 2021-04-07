WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.33

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$118.33 and traded as high as C$125.97. WSP Global shares last traded at C$125.85, with a volume of 183,721 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$140.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atb Cap Markets lowered WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.82.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

