WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $32.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WW. B. Riley increased their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WW International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. WW International has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

