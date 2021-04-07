WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 622,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,286. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 in the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after buying an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of WW International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

