X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Stake Decreased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SWS Partners owned 0.42% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 150,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDEF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.15. 178,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

