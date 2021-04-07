Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.00 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00654276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00031263 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

