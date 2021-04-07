Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

CSII stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 7,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,497. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

