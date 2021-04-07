Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.13 Million

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to report $100.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.10 million to $108.16 million. Frontline posted sales of $288.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $497.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.20 million to $579.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $677.11 million, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $686.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 437,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 239,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Frontline by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Frontline by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,806,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

