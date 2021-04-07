Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Intel posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after acquiring an additional 897,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.83. 836,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,417,852. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

