Zacks: Analysts Anticipate North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.51. North American Construction Group posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOA shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,672 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOA stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $339.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

