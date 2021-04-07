Zacks: Analysts Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Brokerages expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. AECOM posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.48 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,147. AECOM has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

