Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.89. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $198.25 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

