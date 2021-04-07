Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Post Earnings of $4.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.71. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings per share of $5.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year earnings of $19.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $19.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $21.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.30 to $22.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $236.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $240.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

