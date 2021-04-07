Zacks: Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.19. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Construction Partners by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 247.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

