Zacks: Analysts Expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). GW Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWPH shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

In related news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 89,970 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $217.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.20. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $218.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

