Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Brokerages expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.70 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $15.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $85.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $321.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 807.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 104,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

