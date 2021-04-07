Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75. Charter Communications reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $20.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $22.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.22 to $31.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.45.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $613.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $449.83 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $630.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.