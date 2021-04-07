Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBSE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

