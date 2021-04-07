Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 57,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

