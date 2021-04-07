Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.