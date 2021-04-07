Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

