Zacks: Brokerages Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.96% and a negative net margin of 402.87%.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

