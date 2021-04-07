Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

