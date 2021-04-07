Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $104.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.45 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $100.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $454.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.38 million to $470.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $490.48 million, with estimates ranging from $470.50 million to $530.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million.

NDLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Noodles & Company news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

