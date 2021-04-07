Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.70). Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OPNT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. 23,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of -107.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

